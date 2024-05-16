Charles Weaver's Book “Fate Maker” Helps People to Break Limitations and Control Their Lives

F.A.T.E. Maker by Charles Weaver Author Website Charles Weaver About Charles Weaver

This book is helpful for people to improve their lives. Charles Weaver’s wisdom in his book shows the path to control over things in life.

Charles Weaver uses personal experiences, scientific ideas, and his mother's determination to write the book Fate Maker. He empowers readers to change their lives through this book.” — Charles Weaver