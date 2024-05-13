CBP officers seize over $240K in unreported currency at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry this weekend seized $247,500 in unreported currency hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Stacks containing $247,500 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers during an outbound examination at Pharr International Bridge.

On Saturday, May 11, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a white Nissan sedan driving southbound to Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered 14 bundles of cash totaling $247,500 concealed within the vehicle.



CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

