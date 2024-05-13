Sustainable Aviation Fuel Coming to Geneva for EBACE, Adding to the Show’s Sustainability Focus

Contacts: Roman Kok, +32 488 39 19 79, rkok@ebaa.org;

Dan Hubbard, +1-202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Geneva, Switzerland, May 13, 2024 – Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be available at Geneva Airport (GVA) this month for those traveling to the annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2024) taking place May 28-30.

SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from aviation by as much as 80% over traditional fuels.

Jet Aviation will deliver a 35% blend of SAF to GVA for the event, marking the company’s third year providing SAF for EBACE.

“We are delighted to bring SAF to EBACE again this year,” said Joao Martins, Jet Aviation’s vice president of FBO operations in Europe and GM Zurich. “SAF is an important part of our efforts towards a more sustainable future, for the industry, and for Jet Aviation. We were proud to be the first company to bring SAF to Switzerland, in 2020, and since then we have continued to work in partnership to increase availability in the region, and globally. Jet Aviation also makes SAF available for any customer worldwide through our Book & Claim program.”

Co-hosted by the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), EBACE will showcase the industry’s commitment to net-zero emissions and progress toward its carbon goals with a three-day Sustainability Summit; a focus on the latest alternative propulsion technologies, including Swiss explorer Bertrand Piccard’s project to fly around the world in an aircraft powered by green hydrogen; an advanced air mobility aircraft on the outdoor display for the first time; an innovation pavilion with next-generation planes; and the unveiling of new set of sustainability standards for the industry.

Said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen: “Business aviation is increasing efficiency and reducing carbon emissions on the ground and in the air. SAF remains a cornerstone of our plan for achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We thank Jet Aviation for stepping forward to make SAF and its benefits available to those joining us at what will be an exciting EBACE.”

“Our industry is dedicated to sustainability and SAF is critical part of achieving our environmental goals,” said EBAA Secretary General Holger Krahmer. “We need to continue to increase the availability, production and use of SAF, and we applaud Jet Aviation for playing such an important role in expanding sustainable fuel supplies around the world.”

EBACE is Europe’s premier event showcasing sustainable, on-demand aviation and advanced air mobility throughout the European continent. The event will bring together thousands of business leaders, government officials, manufacturers, flight department personnel and others involved in nearly every aspect of business aviation.

More information about EBACE and the full agenda are available at https://ebace.aero/2024.

###

About NBAA

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive, and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

About EBAA

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) is the leading organisation for operators of business aircraft in Europe. Our mission is to enable responsible, sustainable growth for business aviation, enhance connectivity and create opportunities. EBAA works to improve safety standards and share knowledge, to further positive regulation and to ease all aspects of closely tailored, flexible, point to point air transportation for individuals, governments, businesses and local communities in the most time-efficient way possible. Founded in 1977 and based in Brussels, EBAA represents +700 members companies, corporate operators, commercial operators, manufacturers, airports, fixed-based operators, and more, with a total fleet of +1,000 aircraft. Visit our website: ebaa.org.