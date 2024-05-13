Second Location of Early Years Family Resource Centre in Saskatoon Ready to Welcome Families

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2024

The second Early Years Family Resource Centre in Saskatoon is ready to provide families with greater access to early learning and young family services. The Saskatoon Early Years Family Resource Centre - East celebrated its official grand opening on Saturday, May 11.

Early Years Family Resource Centres (FRC's) support families with children up to age six by offering a range of free programs aimed at enhancing child and family wellbeing by reducing family isolation, supporting healthy child development and providing information to support positive parenting.

"Early Years Family Resource Centres provide a valuable service to young Saskatchewan families," MLA for Saskatoon Willowgrove Ken Cheveldayoff, on behalf of Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill, said. "They play a vital role in childhood development by providing opportunities that enhance children's physical, social-emotional, language and communication development."

From March 18-31, 2024, the Saskatoon Early Years FRC's East location accommodated over 200 adults and children, hosting 42 visiting professionals for tours of the new centre.

"These innovative centres are an incredible resource for families with young children in Saskatoon," Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds said. "These Early Years Family Resource Centres provide access to reliable information and supports by offering free services like parenting programs and early learning and literacy opportunities. They ensure children in their communities can get the best possible start in life, and I'd like to congratulate Saskatoon on the opening of their second location."

The Saskatoon Early Years FRC - East was developed through a community planning table with many organizations including the Saskatchewan Health Authority as the accountable partner and the YMCA Saskatoon which is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Saskatoon Early Years FRCs.

"The aim of the centre is to be a connecting hub for families to professional resources, in an inclusive, come-as-you are, type of atmosphere," YMCA Saskatoon CEO DeeAnn Mercier said. "As Saskatoon's largest child care provider, it has been a natural extension of our work to also operate these Family Resource Centres. We thank the Saskatchewan Health Authority, through funding from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education, for their support."

In 2024-25, operational funding of $436,865 is being allocated for the Saskatoon Early Years FRC - East location and is through the Saskatchewan Bilateral Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

"We are very excited and thankful for the opportunity to open another centre in Saskatoon," Saskatoon Early Years Family Resource Centres Director Dhuha Al-Juboori said. "This will help us to expand our services to reach more caregivers and children in different communities. As a director, I am positive that our team will deliver the same expectations as our west centre."

Today, families with young children have access to 21 Early Years FRCs operating in the Battlefords, Estevan, Humboldt, Île-à-la-Crosse, Kindersley, La Ronge, Martensville-Warman, Meadow Lake, Moose Jaw, Nipawin, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, two centres in Regina, Sandy Bay, two centres in Saskatoon, Swift Current, Tisdale, Weyburn and Yorkton.

To learn more about community programs for families with young children visit:

www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/community-programs-for-new-families-in-canada#family-resource-centres-in-canada.

