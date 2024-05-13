Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,715 in the last 365 days.

Construction of New Affordable Housing Units in Prince Albert

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $3.7 million to build 12 new affordable housing units for low-income families in Prince Albert.  

"The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and wellbeing of people in our province," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "This investment made possible by a strong and growing Saskatchewan economy, demonstrates our commitment to improving housing affordability and better supporting people and families in greatest housing need."

The project involves the reconstruction of the Meadow Green housing development, which was destroyed in a fire in 2021. The development consists of four three-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom housing units in a low-rise apartment complex. The addition of three-bedroom units to this complex will accommodate the changing tenant demographics and needs in Prince Albert.  

The development will be owned by Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and will provide affordable housing to families renting through the Prince Albert Housing Authority. Construction is set to begin later this spring and is expected to be complete by June 2025. 

In 2024-25, SHC will invest $83.4 million in the repair and maintenance of provincially-owned housing units. This investment includes an additional $9.6 million to prevent and reduce vacancies and respond to the increasing demand for social housing by ensuring housing units are available across the province. 

-30-

For more information, contact:

You just read:

Construction of New Affordable Housing Units in Prince Albert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more