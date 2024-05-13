Construction of New Affordable Housing Units in Prince Albert

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $3.7 million to build 12 new affordable housing units for low-income families in Prince Albert.

"The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and wellbeing of people in our province," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "This investment made possible by a strong and growing Saskatchewan economy, demonstrates our commitment to improving housing affordability and better supporting people and families in greatest housing need."

The project involves the reconstruction of the Meadow Green housing development, which was destroyed in a fire in 2021. The development consists of four three-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom housing units in a low-rise apartment complex. The addition of three-bedroom units to this complex will accommodate the changing tenant demographics and needs in Prince Albert.

The development will be owned by Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and will provide affordable housing to families renting through the Prince Albert Housing Authority. Construction is set to begin later this spring and is expected to be complete by June 2025.

In 2024-25, SHC will invest $83.4 million in the repair and maintenance of provincially-owned housing units. This investment includes an additional $9.6 million to prevent and reduce vacancies and respond to the increasing demand for social housing by ensuring housing units are available across the province.

