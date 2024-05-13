Recognizing Officers and Agencies During National Police Week

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim May 12 to 18 as National Police Week.

This year's theme, Committed to Serve Together, highlights the importance of partnerships between policing services and the organizations and people in the communities they serve.

"We thank Saskatchewan's policing agencies and their hardworking officers," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “We know firsthand that keeping our province safe relies heavily on the incredible teamwork and collaboration among our dedicated officers.”

National Police Week began in 1970 as another way for police to connect with the communities they serve to raise awareness about the services they provide, and to create opportunities for dialogue, understanding and mutual respect in the spirit of building safer communities.

"On behalf of the SACP, I'd like to recognize the dedication and sacrifice of the almost 3,000 police officers serving in communities across our province who put their lives on the line 24/7, 365 days a year," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Richard Lowen said. "As worldwide events influence conflicts across the country, I want to take the time to say to our officers that their work is appreciated and valued. Our police officers are committed to serve for a better future for all."

In the recently announced 2024-25 Budget, more than $730 million was invested in policing and community safety. Some of those investments include:

More than $23 million in Municipal Police Grants to support 160 specialized police positions;

$200,000 to enhance the intake capacity of the Saskatchewan Police College;

$228 million to fund the RCMP, with further funding commitments for enhanced recruitment efforts;

More than $1 million to expand the First Nations Community Safety Officer Pilot Program;

$197,000 to establish a narcotics-purpose K9 Unit within the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol;

$37 million toward further construction of the Saskatoon Remand Centre Expansion;

$78.4 million to fund the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency; and

$7 million toward the implementation of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.

"Past success has shown us that we can make progress towards a safer Saskatchewan when we work together," Merriman said. "The new Marshals Service will be no different, as it was designed to integrate into the existing policing framework within the province and support the policing efforts of agencies across Saskatchewan."

Once operational in 2026, the Saskatchewan Marshals Service will provide an enhanced policing presence in rural communities while supporting existing police agencies across the province.

