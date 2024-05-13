133 Victims Services Volunteers Recognized as Part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2024

Over 15,000 Victims of Crime Supported Through Their Efforts

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan proclaimed May 12-18, 2024, as Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, to raise awareness and highlight the services and supports available to help victims and survivors of crime.

The Week also provides an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Saskatchewan’s volunteer victim support workers, staff and community board members, who were recognized at the Legislative Building today for their contributions to police-based victim services programs.

“Saskatchewan’s widely-recognized volunteer spirit is exemplified by the dedication of our volunteer victim support workers, boards and staff members with police-based Victims Services,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “I would like to sincerely thank them for helping victims and survivors of crime overcome tragic situations and ensuring that they are not alone as they navigate the criminal justice system.”

Currently, there are 133 volunteer victim support workers working with police-based victim services programs in Saskatchewan. In 2023-24, they dedicated over 6,800 hours, and more than 15,000 victims of crime were supported through their efforts.

Fourteen police-based victim services programs operate throughout the province. Four are part of municipal police services, while the other ten are connected to RCMP detachments and overseen by a board of directors, including 81 volunteer community board members.

For more information on Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, volunteer victim support worker opportunities, and services and supports available for victims and survivors, please contact a police-based victim services program through your local RCMP detachment or municipal police service.

You can also contact the Victims Services Branch at 306-787-3500 or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

