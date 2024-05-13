May 13, 2024 - Recidivist Drug Dealer Returning to Prison for Distributing Cocaine and Fentanyl

Submit Release
RICHMOND, Va. – A Hopewell man was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

According to court documents, on Aug. 22, 2022, Hopewell police encountered an Audi vehicle stopped in a roadway within a trailer park. When the officers illuminated the vehicle, the driver, Riezon Mekhi Murphy, 24, turned off the headlights of his vehicle and reversed down the roadway to a grassy area. At that time, two other individuals who had been seated together in the front passenger seat of the Audi got out of the car and raised their hands.

An officer requested that Murphy lower his window, then observed an open bottle of tequila and currency strewn about the car. During a lawful search of the Audi, investigators located a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver seat and a gray backpack in the back passenger area, which belonged to Murphy. The backpack contained $1000 in cash, along with several individual baggies that contained approximately 45 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of cocaine, 96 grams of methamphetamine, and 220 grams of marijuana.

Murphy was previously convicted of distributing marijuana and possessing a .380 caliber handgun. Six months later, Murphy was convicted for possession of marijuana and a concealed firearm. Four months later, Murphy was again arrested and convicted of selling Schedule I or II controlled substances and driving on a suspended license. Murphy was discharged from supervised probation on Feb. 7, 2022, six months before his arrest in this case.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Greg Taylor, Chief of Hopewell Police Department, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Peter S. Duffey and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon E. Schulz, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:23-cr-101.

