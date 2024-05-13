May 13, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Lawsuit to Stop Biden Administration’s Electric-Truck Mandate

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Chloe Smith

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Joins Lawsuit to Stop Biden Administration’s Electric-Truck Mandate

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a lawsuit to stop the Biden Administration from imposing an electric-vehicle mandate on truck manufacturers. A 24-state coalition filed a petition for review today in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to challenge the Biden Administration’s new regulation of emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.

The States’ D.C. Circuit suit targets the federal Environmental and Protection Agency’s rule imposing stringent tailpipe emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles that effectively forces manufacturers to produce more electric trucks and fewer internal-combustion trucks. Right now, electric trucks—and the infrastructure needed to support them—are virtually nonexistent. They also have shorter ranges and require longer stops. The EPA’s rule, however, would require manufacturers to make fewer vehicles available that utilize the preferred internal-combustion technology.

“Under the guise of environmental concern, the Biden Administration continues steamrolling ahead with impractical emission mandates that threaten American manufacturing, regional economies, and the long-term sustainability of our electric power grid,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The States argue that the Biden Administration has exceeded its statutory authority in attempting to force a transition to electric trucks. In addition to its legal flaws, the regulation defies reality. Electric trucks are inefficient and costly and will harm Virginians by increasing the costs of interstate transportation, raising prices for goods, and burdening the electric power grid.

In addition to Attorney General Miyares, attorneys general from the following states joined the lawsuit against the Biden Administration: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

###