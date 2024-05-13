Minority AIDS Initiative: Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Prevention and Treatment Pilot Program

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to provide substance use prevention, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, HIV, and viral hepatitis prevention and treatment services for racial and ethnic individuals vulnerable to a SUD and/or mental health condition, HIV, viral hepatitis, and other infectious disease (e.g., sexually transmitted infections). Recipients will be expected to take a syndemic approach to SUD, HIV, and viral hepatitis by providing SUD prevention and treatment to racial and ethnic individuals at risk for or living with HIV.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants are States and Territories, including the District of Columbia, political subdivisions of States, Indian tribes, or tribal organizations (as such terms are defined in section 5304 of title 25), health facilities, or programs operated by or in accordance with a contract or award with the Indian Health Service, or other public or private non-profit entities, including faith-based organizations.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $5,700,000

Anticipated Number of Awards: Up to 8

Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $700,000

Length of Project: Up to 5 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $700,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.