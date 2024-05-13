Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Visits Hardin County and Quakerdale Farms in New Providence, IA For New Resort
Visit serves as an initial exploration by showcasing three potential sites within Hardin County owned or under contract by Developer Lance Thornton
With a high standard of quality and expectations, we are excited to embark on the exploration of a medium to large size development.”NEW PROVIDENCE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts executives visited New Providence, Iowa, to view potential sites for their renowned family-focused campground franchise. Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts Director of Franchise Sales Steve Stafford assessed Quakerdale Farms on Monday, April 5th, to gauge its suitability as a Jellystone site.
— Lance Thornton, Quakerdale Farms Owner
Lance Thornton, Quakerdale Farms owner and the franchise owner of Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in Iowa, is spearheading the exploration with a particular focus on building it in Hardin County under his Thornton Development Group. Thornton has successfully developed other parks in Virginia and West Virginia.
"Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is driven by a family focus, prioritizing the well-being of youth and families over parties,” Thornton said. “With a high standard of quality and expectations, we are excited to embark on the exploration of a medium to large size development, aiming to accommodate around 300-350 spots and up to 200 cabins with a waterpark and restaurant."
The visit serves as an initial exploration with Thornton showcasing three potential sites within the area, including a 200 acre-track of land on the Quakerdale Farms campus to Stafford. With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters and glamping-style accommodations.
“I originally was placing the Jellystone resort in the Eldora area very close to town. But after a few of the Eldora city leaders and several others made it very clear they do not want new business or jobs in their market, I started exploring other locations within the county. Nearby city, Iowa Falls, seems very open to new opportunities and willing to support new businesses. I was excited to showcase several opportunities to them in the Iowa Falls area as well as the Quakerdale Property.” He continued with “if this project is approved, Jellystone will hire around 200 plus staff members in its first year, adding more than $5,000,000 in revenue to local businesses.”
"Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is the only franchise solely focused on the family camping demographic," Thornton added.
“Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are sought after by individuals who value the brand's commitment to excellence and seek out unique experiences. Our team at Quakerdale Farms is proud to share this ethos with the team at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts and is hopeful that we will share a future partnership.”
For more information about Quakerdale Farms, please visit quakerdalefarms.com. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit campjellystone.com.
ABOUT
In January of 2024, former student, and successful developer, Lance Thornton, purchased the 1200-acre New Providence Quakerdale campus, formerly a children’s home and orphanage for over 80 years. Now operating as Quakerdale Farms, the campus is being transformed into a working lavender farm featuring multiple fields, greenhouses, an event center, a campground, and an equine aquatic resort. When fully developed, the property will feature more than five acres of cultivated gardens, a 3-acre stocked pond for fishing, a 7,000 square foot wedding and event venue, a product production house and over six miles of walking and hiking trails. This will be a for-profit agritourism venture with plans to honor the founder's mission by using this land to encourage hope, love, and family support. A percentage of all proceeds will go to Quakerdale Foundation to further the work of Quaker philanthropist Josiah White.
