A Pint for Kim Blood Drive Breaks State Record Fifth Year in a Row with More than 700 Donors Showing Up to Give Blood

National grassroots movement has secured tens of thousands of pints of blood, all in honor of a mom who lost her eight-year battle with rare cancer

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Pint For Kim, a national grassroots movement created in 2020 in honor of mom Kimberly Sandford who lost her eight-year battle with a rare cancer, broke the record again as the largest single day, single location blood drive in the state of Illinois with more than 700 people signed up to donate blood and over 600 being eligible to donate. The annual celebration of Kim’s life took place again at Naperville North High School where her two boys currently go to school and included live bands, a car show with over $30 million in cars, food trucks, games and more.



“It is amazing that this event continues to grow year after year to help make Kim’s final wish an ongoing reality,” said Robert Sandford, Kim’s husband. “It is special to have the event at my boys’ school where the community comes out to donate and support them. Kim would be so humbled and amazed at what continues to take place every year in her honor.”

Kimberley Benedyk Sandford suffered from chemo-induced anemia and required more than 40 blood transfusions in her final months of life. Those donations gave her precious time to spend with her family, and to say goodbye to her husband and two young sons. Rather than being angry, Kim asked how she could turn her story into a catalyst for positive change. She, with the help of her family and friends, created the movement A Pint for Kim. The first drive was held in March 2020, just five days after Kim died as she requested a blood drive in lieu of a wake. The event broke state records, securing more than 500 pints of blood in a single day.

The movement now has national impact, with drives held across the country throughout the year. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of blood donations, and to educating people that the largest use of donated blood (over 30 percent) goes to cancer patients to help them be strong enough to fight their battles.

“Kim was the most selfless person I knew and while we miss her dearly, A Pint for Kim helps continue on her legacy of helping others,” said Kristyn Benedyk, Kim’s sister, and co-founder of A Pint for Kim. “We always feel Kim’s spirit around us at these drives and are so grateful to everyone who helps make this event happen. It really was a festival to celebrate Kim’s life, but also helped save lives.”

Please sign up to give blood at your local blood donation center. For more information on A Pint for Kim and Kim’s story, please visit www.apintforkim.com.

About A Pint for Kim

A Pint for Kim is a nonprofit organization that was created following the passing of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford of Naperville, Illinois who, after an incredible eight year journey with a rare cancer, left us in March 2020. The organization organizes and hosts blood drives year-round in her memory and has secured tens of thousands of pints of blood to date; each pint saving up to three lives. The organization is not a charity, as they do not raise a single dollar, only awareness for the importance of donating blood. For more information, visit us at www.apintforkim.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

