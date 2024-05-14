New owners of K101 to invest in legacy of local commitment
The Tri State Media LLC to build on decades of tradition while keeping the station’s heritage alive.
Listeners can count on K101’s continued dominance in serving the Tri State area, promoting your news, your events and your values.”WOODWARD, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri State Media LLC announced on Monday its acquisition of the Tri State area’s go-to radio station K101 (KWOX-FM), as well as its sister station Z-92 (KMZE-FM). Tri State Media LLC is a group of western Oklahoma natives committed to keeping news, weather, sports and events coverage local and focused on what matters to rural Americans.
— Tri State Media LLC partners
The Tri State Media team is dedicated to enhancing K101’s role in the region and carrying on the station’s legacy established by founder J. Doug Williams in 1983. The new owners include Josh Howard, David Terry, Carl Newton and Phil “Kris” Ewbank, and are led by CJ Montgomery.
“Listeners can count on K101’s continued dominance in serving the Tri State area, promoting your news, your events and your values,” said the partners of Tri State Media LLC in a joint statement. “In an age where media is consolidating and being bought out by coastal companies, we are committing to protecting rural news and local traditions. Under new management, you can expect to hear the same voices you trust while we invest in modern equipment and expanded sports coverage to guarantee a premier listening experience.”
K101 will retain its current location and beloved on-air personalities. However, Tri State Media will soon begin modernization efforts to restore K101’s full reach through improvements to its streaming platforms and infrastructure.
“No other radio station out there has had more impact than K101,” CJ Montgomery said. “And we are not going to let that change. We want K-101 to continue to sound good, do good and look good as it represents rural values. Promoting local events and delivering trusted news remain the heartbeat of our mission.”
Tri State Media has recruited a new head of sales, Kim Brooks, a Woodward High School graduate with over 30 years of experience in the sales and advertising industry.
“We are invested in this community; it isn’t lip service,” Montgomery said. “We live it every day, and it is a commitment we all have and want to continue.”
K101 (KWOX-FM) and Z-92 (KMZE-FM) are radio stations based in Woodward, Oklahoma. K101 & Z-92 have been a trusted source of news, weather, sports and community events for the Tri State area since 1983. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on local programming, K101 and Z-92 continue to be cornerstones of the community. To advertise on K101 and Z-92, contact Kim at (580) 256-4101.
Bryanna Nickel
Pinkston
bryanna.nickel@pinkston.co