$127M for Police Technology to Enhance Public Safety

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $127 million to police departments and sheriffs’ offices outside of New York City for new technology and equipment to prevent and solve crimes and improve public safety. The Governor secured additional funding in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget to fund applications made by 378 law enforcement agencies that responded to the state’s application for funding last fall.

“Public safety is my top priority, and we are continuing to make record investments in law enforcement so they have the resources they need to protect our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in the latest technology and equipment, we’re responding to the requests of law enforcement agencies as they look to safeguard the future of our state.”

Police departments and sheriffs’ offices will use the funding to purchase new technology and equipment to modernize their operations and more effectively solve and prevent crime. The grants will support a variety of equipment and technology, including but not limited to license plate readers, mobile and fixed camera systems, computer-aided dispatch systems, software, unmanned aerial vehicles, gunshot detection devices and smart equipment for patrol vehicles and police officers.

The State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) notified all agencies of their grant awards earlier today and will send award letters this month to police departments and sheriffs’ offices, which applied for the funding in late 2023. More than half of the total funding will be used to support license plate readers (22 percent), body-worn and patrol vehicle equipment (20 percent), and public safety camera systems (17 percent).

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “When police agencies and community organizations across New York voiced their needs, Governor Hochul listened. We thank the Governor for working to ensure that this year’s budget met those needs, and we look forward to continuing to work with our law enforcement agencies and community partners to further strengthen those relationships and support evidence-based practices that help keep New Yorkers safe and allow communities to thrive.”

The FY25 Enacted Budget sustains record-level investments in public safety and criminal justice funding to support Governor Hochul's comprehensive, multifaceted approach to address gun violence and includes additional funding to target retail theft, more effectively combat domestic violence, and ensure funding for community-based programs that serve victims and survivors of crime.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state's criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy.