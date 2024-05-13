Submit Release
Department of Economic Development to Host Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Webinar

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host a webinar on June 5th to review application guidelines for the 2024 program year of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. For the 2024 program year, the Department will distribute funds through six funding opportunities: Downtown Revitalization, Economic Development, Planning, Public Works-Infrastructure, Public Works-Facilities, and Tourism Development. During this upcoming webinar, DED will cover grant funding opportunities, eligibility, deadlines, criteria and the submission process through DED’s grant management system, AmpliFund. 

The webinar, which is free and open to the public, is intended to inform and assist applicants who plan to seek CDBG funding during the July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 program year. Visit the DED website for information on grant eligibility, requirements and more: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/CDBG. Application guidelines for all funding opportunities will be available in early June.

DED administers federal CDBG funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska to counties and incorporated municipalities within the non-entitlement areas throughout the state; this includes all communities with the exception of Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island. These four entitlement communities receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. CDBG program objectives are to help communities provide decent affordable housing, create suitable living environments, and create economic opportunities, with the primary goal of benefitting low- and moderate-income persons.

To register, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/events. For questions, contact Gina Doose, Economic Development Consultant, at gina.doose@nebraska.gov or 402-310-9772.

2024-25 Program Year CDBG Application Webinar

Date Time Webinar
June 5, 2024 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 a.m. (CT)
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (MT)		 CDBG Funding Opportunities,
Deadlines, and Criteria

