Gulf Coast International Properties Principal and Agents Participate in Pace Center for Girls Crazy Pantz Fundraiser
NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GCIP Principal, Timothy P. Savage, along with agents Todd Hall and Taylor Canada, recently participated in the Pace Center for Girls Collier at Immokalee annual Crazy Pantz fundraiser event benefitting the girls of Pace. GCIP Chief Operating Officer Vicki Tracy served as MC of the event, along with Event Auctioneers Chris and Zach Lombardo of Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A.
Community leaders and local businessmen featured in the fundraising festivities which took place April 17th at The Players Club & Spa at Lely Resort. Stock Development was Presenting Sponsor and GCIP was an additional sponsor, among others, of the organization’s signature event which highlights distinguished men of SWFL modeling “Crazy Pantz” as part of a live auction to raise funds and awareness for the organization. The 2024 event raised over $160,000, which benefits the programs and services provided at Pace Center for Girls Collier at Immokalee.
Pace Center for Girls provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy. Pace envisions a future where all girls and young women, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, are uniquely cared for, supported, and encouraged to become the best versions of themselves through a path of healing and recovery.
Savage stated, “PACE is an incredible organization that improves the welfare of at-risk youth in our county. It is a privilege to participate in and support this valuable cause. What was particularly memorable was the breadth of government, community, and business leaders from all over Collier County who took part in the event. The GCIP agents and I were thrilled to help create a positive financial impact to PACE.”
The team at GCIP is proud to support local philanthropic programs for at-risk youth and continues to take a leading role in community-based giving.
About Gulf Coast International Properties®
Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm
specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.
