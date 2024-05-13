Weekenders Season 3 Unveils Circus Spectacular with New Host Vandalia Bryant-Scott and $4,000 Prize
EINPresswire.com/ -- Weekenders, the popular reality competition series, is proud to unveil the exciting details of Season 3, featuring a captivating circus theme, a new host, Vandalia Bryant-Scott, and a grand prize of $4,000. Set to film in the vibrant city of Kissimmee, Florida from August 22 to 26, this season promises to be a spectacle like never before, and will be available for viewers to enjoy on Amazon Prime.
As the new host of Weekenders, Vandalia Bryant-Scott brings a unique blend of charisma, grace, and talent to the show. Not only is she the reigning Ms. Florida Galaxy 2024, but she is also a seasoned flight attendant with a passion for adventure and entertainment. Vandalia's engaging personality and hosting prowess were showcased when she hosted the highly anticipated reunion for Season 2 of Weekenders, set to air soon.
"We are thrilled to welcome Vandalia Bryant-Scott as the host of Weekenders Season 3," said the show's executive producer. "Her dynamic presence, coupled with her experience in the spotlight and her infectious energy, will undoubtedly elevate the excitement and drama of the competition."
In addition to her impressive hosting credentials, Vandalia's dedication to charitable causes and her commitment to empowering individuals make her a perfect fit for the spirit of Weekenders. Her involvement in the community and her philanthropic efforts have earned her admiration and respect, making her a role model for contestants and viewers alike.
The contestants of Weekenders Season 3 will have the opportunity to compete in a series of thrilling circus and carnival-themed challenges, testing their skills, teamwork, and determination. With a grand prize of $4,000 up for grabs, the stakes are higher than ever, offering contestants the chance to showcase their talents and seize victory in the ultimate test of strength and skill.
Filmed with state-of-the-art BlackMagic 6K cameras and produced by Adventurous Films LLC, Weekenders Season 3 promises to deliver a visually stunning and captivating experience for viewers worldwide. The picturesque setting of Kissimmee, Florida, with its vibrant atmosphere and rich culture, serves as the perfect backdrop for the heart-pounding adventures that await the contestants.
Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content as filming for Weekenders Season 3 commences in August. Don't miss the chance to witness the magic, drama, and triumphs that await in this exhilarating new season, coming soon to Amazon Prime!
Christopher Wallace
