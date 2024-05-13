Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zepatier, elbasvir,grazoprevir, Date of authorisation: 22/07/2016, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

Zepatier can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started and monitored by a doctor experienced in the management of patients with chronic hepatitis C.

There are several varieties (called genotypes) of hepatitis C virus. Zepatier is recommended for use in patients infected with hepatitis C virus genotypes 1a, 1b and 4 who may or may not have compensated liver cirrhosis (scarring of the liver but the liver is still able to work adequately).

Zepatier is available as tablets. The usual dose is 50 mg elbasvir and 100 mg grazoprevir taken once a day for 12 weeks. In some cases, treatment may be longer and Zepatier may be used together with another medicine called ribavirin.

For more information about using Zepatier, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

