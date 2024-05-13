Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Scenesse, afamelanotide, Date of authorisation: 22/12/2014, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

The active substance in Scenesse, afamelanotide, is similar to a hormone in the body known as alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone, which stimulates the production of a brown-black pigment in the skin. This pigment, known as eumelanin, is produced during exposure to sunlight to block the penetration of light into cells.

Patients with EPP have high levels of a substance called protoporphyrin IX in the body. Protoporphyrin IX is phototoxic and, when exposed to light, causes the painful reactions seen with this condition. By stimulating the production of eumelanin in the skin, Scenesse reduces the penetration of light through the skin, thus helping to prevent the painful reactions.

