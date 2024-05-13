LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ & THE CONNECTICUT OFFICE OF THE ARTS DESIGNATE STONINGTON AS A “CULTURAL DISTRICT”

05/10/2024

(STONINGTON, CT) – Today, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) announced it has approved Stonington’s application to create two Cultural Districts in town.

Cultural Districts are walkable areas of a city or town that feature numerous cultural facilities, activities and/or assets. These vibrant areas draw visitors from other towns and states and serve as a hub for residents to congregate and interact. Cultural districts:

Promote and encourage artists, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses

Promote tourism and increase visitation

Improve the quality of life for residents

Strengthen distinctive character of communities

Drive economic growth and expand the tax base

Highlight local culture and history

A requirement of the program is the city or town must establish a Cultural District Commission that manages all aspects of the district.

“Cultural districts promote tourism and give us the opportunity to really celebrate local artists, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses. I think it’s really fitting that Stonington is the first town to have two distinct districts, because there is just so much each district has to offer,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. “As we look forward to the sunny days ahead, and we are all drawn to spending time outside and wanting to be by Connecticut’s beautiful shoreline, these cultural districts can offer a day's worth of activities – or even a reason to extend your stay and make it a staycation. And what a better way to show off the talent, culture, beauty, and history of our state to tourists. Congratulations to Stonington and to all who made this designation possible.”