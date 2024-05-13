Hometown Hero Establishes Texas Hemp Business Council

Advocacy Group Dedicated to the Preservation and Growth of Hemp-based Consumer Goods, Recruitment Now Open for Memberships and Board Seats

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announced the formation of the Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC), a nonprofit trade association focused on advancing and protecting hemp-derived products in the Lonestar state.



The establishment of the THBC comes at a critical time in Texas amid potential bans and overregulation of hemp-derived cannabinoids, including Delta 8 and Delta 9 products.

“Sales of hemp-derived cannabinoids in Texas generate more than $8 billion annually, and the industry employs 50,000 workers and contributes to a $22 billion supply chain,” said Cynthia Cabrera, chief strategy officer at Hometown Hero and THBC founding board member. “We founded the Texas Hemp Business Council to help ensure that these consumer goods remain legal in Texas, while giving adult consumers and veterans continued access to hemp products that have become vital to their everyday lives.”

Current law already regulates hemp products in Texas, which includes full panel testing for all consumable cannabinoids, as well as licensing and labeling requirements. Certificates of analysis are also required to be available to every consumer.

“It is essential we have a trade association the industry can coalesce around, particularly considering what may be our toughest fight so far in Texas,” said Lukas Gilkey, CEO at Hometown Hero. “Whether it’s in the courts, statehouse, local agencies and even Congress, the Texas Hemp Business Council is committed to sensible regulation of hemp-derived cannabinoids that protects consumers, prohibits access by minors and safeguards the entire supply chain.”

Click here to watch additional commentary from Lukas Gilkey.

As the founding member, Hometown Hero is offering a 50% discount to its business customers on new memberships during the next 30 days. Additionally, the Texas Hemp Business Council is seeking board candidates with a wide range of skills and industry experiences. More information can be found by visiting https://texashempbusinesscouncil.com.

About Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero, headquartered in Austin, Texas, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, HHC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

