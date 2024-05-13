GL Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Against Globe Life, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Globe Life, Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: GL) common stock between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024. Globe Life is an insurance company that offers a wide range of insurance products, including life insurance, mortgage protections, and supplemental health insurance. Globe Life operates five wholly owned insurance subsidiaries with Income Life Insurance Company ("AIL") being its largest.



For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that Globe Life, Inc. (GL) Engaged in Insurance Fraud

According to the complaint, during the class period, Globe Life touted its consistent revenue growth, particularly from AIL, which accounted for 50% of the Company’s profits in 2022 and 2023. During the class period, Globe Life reported consistent premium revenue growth at the Company, led by consistent premium revenue growth at AIL. The Company also represented that its employees adhered to a Code of Conduct requiring all Globe Life employees comply with relevant laws and regulations, purportedly ensuring that the Company would maintain a workplace free from violence, threatening behavior, and illegal drugs.

The complaint alleges that the truth emerged on April 11, 2024, when investment research firm Fuzzy Panda published a report alleging that Globe Life had engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, while permitting a culture of unchecked sexual harassment. Specifically, the report alleged that several Globe Life subsidiaries were underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people, as well as adding policies to existing users’ accounts without their consent. In addition, the investment research firm uncovered evidence that the subsidiaries maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked — conduct that violated the Company’s Code of Conduct.

As a result of these disclosures, the price of Globe Life common stock declined $55.76, or 53%, from a closing price of $104.93 per share on April 10, 2024, to a closing price of $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Glove Life, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 1, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Globe life, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38f2561c-6b78-4537-b668-3e9deda4fa03