Commonwealth Commercial Partners Welcomes New VP of Strategy & Operations

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., announces that Will Stettinius has joined the company as Vice President of Strategy & Operations.

In this position, he will partner with the leadership of each of CCP’s business units to improve systems, drive efficiencies, and ensure that the business is positioned for sustainable growth.

Stettinius joined CCP after spending more than a decade in the financial services industry across several firms. Most recently, he led a strategy and data analytics team at Fidelity Investments, where he focused on identifying opportunities for new products and solutions to enhance Fidelity’s Financial Wellness offering. A graduate of the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce, he also earned an MBA from the university’s Darden School of Business. Active in the Richmond community, he serves on the board of RampsRVA.

“We are delighted to welcome Will to our leadership team,” said Ken Strickler, President and Partner at Commonwealth Commercial Partners. “He brings an impressive depth of experience in strategic operations that will support CCP’s growth trajectory in 2024 and beyond.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Commonwealth Commercial team,” said Stettinius. “Commonwealth has a well-earned reputation for delivering value across a wide range of commercial real estate markets, and I’m excited to work across those business lines and help position the company for sustainable growth.”

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., with offices in Hampton Roads, Va.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh/Durham, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; St. Louis, Mo.; Columbus, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minn., and is active in Connecticut and Illinois. The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthcommercial.com.