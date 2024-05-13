Notice to Stockholders – Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Securities Class Action – Contact Robbins LLP for Information

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) securities between November 4, 2020 and November 2, 2022. Lincoln National is a holding company that operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies.



For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Misled Investors Regarding

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing a decline in its VUL business; (2) as a result, the goodwill associated with the life insurance business was overstated; (3) as a result, the Company’s policy lapse assumptions were outdated; (4) as a result, the Company’s reserves were overstated; and (5) therefore, the Company’s reported financial results and financial statements were misstated.

When the truth came out in the Company's third quarter 2022 financial results, Lincoln National's stock price fell $17.27, or 33%, to close at $34.83 per share on November 3, 2022.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Lincoln National Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 18, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Lincoln National Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3834facc-aca2-4c4f-8016-475b5eb96551