Lovesac Founder Shawn D. Nelson and Bestselling Author Gorick Ng to be Featured Speakers at FBLA National Leadership Conference

Reston, Virginia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lovesac Founder and CEO Shawn D. Nelson and Gorick Ng, a highly sought-after college and career adviser, will be the featured speakers at the Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) National Leadership Conference (NLC) this June in Orlando.

Ng will speak at the opening session of the FBLA Collegiate NLC on June 24 and Nelson will headline the opening session of the FBLA Middle School & High School NLC on June 29. Both events will take place at the Orange County Convention Center.

Nelson, who built the furniture retailer from the ground up, will share his career path and offer advice based on lessons he’s learned as a business leader to the 16,000 NLC attendees, who include students, their teachers, and other education leaders. He is the author of Let Me Save You 25 Years: Mistakes, Miracles, and Lessons from the Lovesac Story, an Amazon bestseller. Nelson is donating the net proceeds from his book to FBLA.

Ng, who serves as a career adviser at Harvard College and is on the faculty at the University of California, Berkeley, is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller The Unspoken Rules: Secrets to Starting Your Career Off Right, as well as the creator of the How to Say It Flashcard series. A first-generation college student, he will offer the 1,000 Collegiate NLC attendees advice about how to launch their careers on the right track.

“FBLA is proud to welcome these two exceptional leaders to inspire our members with their professional journeys at our National Leadership Conference,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “Their experiences, insights, and relatability will give our members a unique opportunity to hear what it takes to not only succeed in the workforce from day one but to make a lasting impact in their careers.”

“As an entrepreneur who got his start at 18 years old, there is nothing that excites me more than the chance to speak to other people at that age and stage in their lives,” Nelson noted. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to participate in this year’s NLC.”

“FBLA is where the next generation of business leaders are developed,” Ng added. “What an honor it is to meet this talented and ambitious group and to play a tiny role in helping them find clarity and direction in their careers!”

In addition to his remarks, Nelson will offer individual feedback to 12 FBLA student entrepreneurs about their businesses. Both Nelson and Ng will be available to sign copies of their books for attendees.

About FBLA

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology-driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach, which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech™ Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC is a trademark of The Lovesac Company and is Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

