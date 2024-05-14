Go Together Partners with Movability to Improve School Transportation Across Central Texas
Unique public-private partnership creates equitable shared ride access for families while reducing city-wide congestion
This is an exciting venture for Movability to launch in the region and an enormous benefit for families that can reclaim up to half the time and money they are wasting each week.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Together, Inc., a leading innovator in the school transportation space, announced a powerful new partnership with Movability, Central Texas’ first and only transportation management association. The collaboration centers on a groundbreaking SchoolPool Pilot Program, which targets schools in Central Texas to offer shared transportation solutions facilitated through Go Together’s platform.
— Lonny Stern, Executive Director of Movability
Movability has a new initiative to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions from school commute patterns, challenges that upcoming regional infrastructure construction projects will exacerbate. Given that long-term traffic issues will impact families with students commuting to and from school and after-school activities, Movability and Go Together are helping enhance mobility, improve air quality, and help families save time and money.
“This is an exciting venture for Movability to launch in the region and an enormous benefit for families that can reclaim up to half the time and money they are wasting each week getting kids to and from school,” said Lonny Stern, Executive Director of Movability and one of the principal architects of the initiative. Stern praised the innovation of Go Together and the shared commitment to doing right by students, “We love that a tech-forward approach will engage families in reducing the stress of congestion, protecting air quality, and fostering a greater sense of community as families get connected to help students, quite literally, go together.”
Kimberly Moore, CEO of Go Together, Inc., the technology firm whose platform will drive SchoolPool, praised the forward-thinking work of Movability and the community it serves, sharing, “Transportation associations are often under-resourced and struggle to fuel innovation that can serve patrons at scale, which is why the efforts that Stern and the Movability team are putting into this will serve as a national model. "When safe, secure shared rides and walking are employed with equity and access in mind, numerous benefits arise. These include increased student access and attendance, as well as improved environmental conditions in the areas where students live, learn, and play."
The SchoolPool program will commence in Fall 2024 with nine schools, each of which was selected after an application process to assess need and capacity. Participating households will pay nothing to participate, and schools will be awarded incentives based on community participation, underscoring the commitment to engage all stakeholders. For more information, visit: https://movabilitytx.org/schoolpool.
About Movability
Movability is the Transportation Management Association (TMA) of Central Texas, working with business, government, and community partners to reduce traffic congestion and protect air quality and the economic vitality of the region. For more information, visit: https://movabilitytx.org/
Go Together, founded by Kimberly Moore and Charles King, is upending how schools address student transportation. Not only is there a national shortage of available drivers, but there’s an abundant need to unilaterally transform the way students get to and from school and school-based activities. Go Together is doing just that, equipping school districts and individual schools with safe and reliable community-based transportation options that utilize a modern approach to the time-tested notion of carpools, walking, biking, or taking public transit together.
