Cornyn, Cruz, Texas Colleagues Urge Appropriators to Withhold Funds from Mexico Over Water Treaty Obligations

AUSTIN – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representatives Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34), Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Henry Cuellar (TX-28), Nathaniel Moran (TX-01), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Jodey Arrington (TX-19), and Keith Self (TX-03) sent a letter to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Appropriations Subcommittees on State and Foreign Operations urging them to withhold designated funds from Mexico until Mexico meets its obligations to resolve the ongoing water dispute pursuant to the Treaty Relating to the Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande.

The full text of the letter is here and below, which builds on previous efforts by Sen. Cornyn to boost Texas’ water supply and ensure Mexico fulfills its treaty obligations to provide annual deliveries of water to South Texas farmers and ranchers. He has personally engaged with Secretary of State Antony Blinken multiple times, including a call last month with members of the Texas delegation and a call in August of last year. In February, Sens. Cornyn and Cruz raised alarms after a Rio Grande sugarcane mill closed due to acute water shortages. In September of last year, Sen. Cornyn cosponsored a resolution supporting diplomacy, and in May of last year, Sen. Cornyn sent a letter to Sec. Blinken urging the U.S. State Department to engage on Mexico’s violation of the intent of the treaty. Earlier this month, Sen. Cornyn cosponsored legislation led by Sen. Cruz to enhance support for U.S. diplomats and officials seeking to secure Mexican compliance with the treaty and ensure future deliveries of water by Mexico are predictable and reliable.

May 10, 2024

Dear Chairman Coons, Chairman Diaz-Balart, Ranking Member Graham, and Ranking Member Lee,

The 1944 Water Treaty between the United States and Mexico obligates both countries to share water resources from the Colorado and Rio Grande rivers. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Mexico still fails to provide minimum, consistent water deliveries to the United States from the Rio Grande, instead waiting until the end of a five-year cycle to deliver the water owed to America. While the United States provides consistent, annual water deliveries to Mexico, the Mexican practice poses a serious threat to the agricultural, industrial, and municipal sectors in border states.

Farmers and ranchers rely on this water for irrigation and sustaining their operations. In February 2024, the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers sugar mill closed due to the lack of water deliveries from Mexico. This was the last sugar mill in Texas which employed over 500 full and part-time employees. Farmers and ranchers across South Texas remain under continued financial strain and could suffer a similar fate as the sugar industry, should Mexico continue withholding water. Additionally, the lack of reliable water delivery affects municipalities and threatens the quality of life for many American citizens living along our border.

As efforts at negotiating a reasonable compromise between our countries have failed to produce an amenable solution for our constituents, we urge you and your colleagues on the Appropriations Committee to withhold designated funds from Mexico until Mexico has agreed to provide more reliable and consistent water deliveries to the United States.

Withholding funds will send a clear message to Mexico that the United States is serious about upholding the terms of our agreement and ensuring that our citizens and industries have access to the water resources they need. This measure will incentivize Mexico to take meaningful action to meet its obligations and resolve the ongoing water dispute.

Please consider this request and incorporate the proposed bill language into the fiscal year 2025 appropriations bill. By doing so, you will help protect the interests of the American people, support our border communities, and uphold the integrity of our international agreements. Thank you for your attention to this critical matter. Texas appreciates your leadership on the Appropriations Committee and your commitment to ensuring the responsible use of federal funds.

Sincerely,

