Governor Hochul, Mayor Brown and the 5/14 Memorial Commission Unveil Final Design of Memorial Honoring the Victims of Tops Shooting in Buffalo

5/14 Memorial Commission Chairman Reverend Mark E. Blue said, "I have said it from the beginning of this process, that we have just one time to get it right. We have reviewed the submissions. We have spoken with the families, and I am confident that we have made a good choice. What happened on 5/14 was an act of senseless violence and it was an act of hate. It's my intent to make sure we have a memorial that the families and the communities can be proud of."

Representative Tim Kennedy said, "Our city continues to mourn the loss of the ten beautiful souls who were stolen from us on 5/14. We joined together as a community to support the families who lost their loved ones and it is fitting that we are joining together once again to announce the selection for a permanent memorial that will honor the lives of love, dedication, and kindness that was led by each of the victims of this evil act. We will continue to honor their memories, as they deserve."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, "Our community and families continue to heal as we approach the 2nd anniversary of a tragic day in Buffalo's history. We are a strong and resilient community, the City of Good Neighbors, and will continue to need ongoing support. I commend Gov. Hochul, Mayor Brown, Rev. Blue and the members of the 5/14 Commission for their efforts in selecting a memorial design to properly honor the lives and memories of those we lost to a senseless act of domestic terrorism. I look forward to aiding and seeing the final product."

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah M. Halton-Pope said, "As we approach the two-year mark since the racially motivated massacre of 10 innocent lives in our community, this memorial will not only commemorate their tragic loss but also stand resolute in our collective commitment to combat racism, hatred, and bigotry. As we continue to fight against racism in our country and move forward, may this memorial shine as a symbol of remembrance, strength, and solidarity against prejudice and violence. I extend my appreciation to Governor Hochul, Mayor Brown, and the dedicated members of the 5/14 Memorial Commission for their dedication to this memorial."

Councilmember Zeneta B. Everhart said, "As we approach two years since 5/14, I reflect not just as the Masten District Council Woman or an elected leader, but as a mother who has felt the piercing pain of gun violence firsthand. My son's journey to recovery is a testament to the resilience of our community, but it's also a stark reminder of the scars left behind by that tragic day on 5/14. As we honor the memory of those we lost and continue to support those who were injured and are still recovering, let us not forget the deep wounds that still linger in our city and community. The unveiling of the final design for the memorial is not just about erecting a monument; it's about weaving together the threads of our collective grief and resilience into a tapestry of remembrance and hope. May this memorial stand as a beacon of unity and justice, reminding us all that we are stronger together in the face of racism, hatred, and violence. I also want to thank Governor Hochul, Mayor Brown, and members of the commission for our shared dedication and commitment to honoring the memory of those we lost on 5/14."