Celebrate May at Angel Oak: From Luau Vibes to Western Thrills, It's a Month to Remember
EINPresswire.com/ -- This month Angel Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has many exciting plans lined up for their residents. From themed days, to musical activities, and a Memorial Day cookout, the center is dedicated to providing enriching experiences that promote joy, camaraderie, and emotional well-being among its residents.
"As a member of the Angel Oak team, I am privileged to witness the positive impact these events have on our residents time and time again,” says longtime Angel Oak Staff Member, William.
Kicking off the festivities on Thursday, May 16th, residents will immerse themselves in the Wild West during Western Day. The center will be adorned with Western-themed decorations, and residents can showcase their talents during country karaoke sessions. To cap off the day, residents will enjoy a classic Western movie screening.
The next day, Angel Oak will transform into a tropical paradise for Luau Day. Residents can indulge in a day of relaxation and pampering at the makeshift in-center Spa, complete with soothing treatments and tropical refreshments, providing a serene relaxing afternoon.
In an exciting return, later on in the month, residents will be able to enjoy "Music with Pete," a lively musical activity led by a talented, local musician who brings joy through music. Additionally, the center is proud to highlight Francine, a beloved resident with a remarkable musical background. Francine, a former 2nd french horn player in the Philharmonic and conductor of the South Carolina orchestra, will showcase her orchestrating skills, adding a touch of elegance and artistry to the event.
As the month draws to a close, Angel Oak invites residents to commemorate Memorial Day with a festive cookout.
Residents will gather to enjoy a delicious barbecue, share stories, and honor the brave men and women who have served their country.
"At Angel Oak, we are committed to creating an environment where our residents can thrive and find joy in every moment," says Ryan Coane, Ivy Healthcare President. "Our diverse lineup of events reflects our dedication to providing engaging experiences that enhance the quality of life for our residents."
About Ivy Healthcare Group:
At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff’s goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.
To learn more please visit -
https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
https://angeloaknursing.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AngelOakNursing/
Warren Cohn
To learn more please visit -
https://ivyhealthcaregroup.com/index.php#
https://angeloaknursing.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AngelOakNursing/
Warren Cohn
