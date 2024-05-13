Awards ceremony held for the 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta Photography Competition

MACAU, May 13 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, MGM and the Ursa Major Sailing Management, and co-organized by the Photographic Society of Macau, the 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta Photography Competition was held successfully. The awards ceremony took place today (13 May) at MGM Cotai.

The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta concluded successfully in January, and the photography competition was held in order to encourage Macao residents to participate in the event in different ways and to deepen their knowledge and interest in sailing sport. The evaluation of submitted works has been completed, and the winners of the competition are as follows:

Champion: Ching Chun Keung; 1st Runner-up: Chan Weng Kin; 2nd Runner-up: Wu Kun Chio;

Merit Awards: Chiang Ka Chon, Lam Pui Chi, Wu Kun Chio, Lam Kok Kun, Chan Weng Kin.

An online exhibition of the submitted works will be available from 14 May via the following link: https://www.sport.gov.mo/zh/photos/type/album/id/499.

Guests present at the awards ceremony included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Kuok Keng Man, President of the General Assembly of the Photographic Society of Macau; Christine Lam, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Catarina Lio, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM; Chu Kin Hang, Operations Director of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Irene Wong, Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM; Ma Chi Son, Vice President of the General Assembly of the Photographic Society of Macau.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.