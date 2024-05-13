Submit Release
Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet May 15th and 16th  

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Wednesday, May 15th for department reports beginning at 1:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 16th for its regular business meeting beginning at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom and in person at 3200 Elk Street, Rock Springs. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary.

 

