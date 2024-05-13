Lactalis Canada Launches Enjoy! – A New Plant-Based Brand for Canadians

New line includes nutritious and delicious, high-protein oat, almond and hazelnut beverages

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, today announced the launch of its new plant-based brand Enjoy! – a nutritious and delicious, unsweetened, high protein line of plant-based beverages now in market.



“We are delighted to make a splash with the launch of Enjoy! which only further complements Lactalis Canada’s wide-ranging portfolio of now 20 iconic consumer brands and expands our plant-based offering to Canadian consumers by leveraging our expertise in this dairy-free category,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada.

Featuring six SKUs including Unsweetened Oat, Unsweetened Oat Vanilla, Unsweetened Almond, Unsweetened Almond Vanilla, Unsweetened Hazelnut and Unsweetened Hazelnut & Oat, Enjoy! is plant-based, offering 8 grams of protein derived from peas per 250 mL, and has a great taste with a creamy texture that froths nicely.

“As nutritious, high protein, unsweetened beverages, Enjoy! responds to a growing consumer demand for plant-based options that taste great and have positive health impacts including non-GMO and gluten free certification with no artificial colours, preservatives or flavours,” said Nathalie Cusson, General Manager of Lactalis Canada’s Fluid Division. “What sets Enjoy! apart is its uniquely high protein content which consumers are increasingly desiring in their daily diet.”

In addition, this made-in-Canada product partners with 1% For The Planet global organization – whose members contribute at least one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes, as well as the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) for packaging.

With a newly converted 33,150 sq. ft. production facility in Sudbury, Ontario that is now fully operational as a dedicated plant-based manufacturing plant, Lactalis Canada looks forward to continuing to play a vital role in the region through its economic and social contribution.

Enjoy! products are sold at most major retailers across Canada. To find out more about Enjoy! products, visit www.enjoyplantfoods.ca .

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

