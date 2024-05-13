Global Chest Drainage Catheters Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The surge in demand for chest drainage catheters is mainly driven by several factors. These include the rising number of patients with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) needing surgeries, the growing incidence of spontaneous pneumothorax, a preference for less invasive surgical procedures, ongoing advancements in product design, and other contributing factors.

DelveInsight’s Chest Drainage Catheters Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading chest drainage catheters companies’ market shares, challenges, chest drainage catheters market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market chest drainage catheters companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Chest Drainage Catheters Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global chest drainage catheters market during the forecast period.

In the application segment of the chest drainage catheters market, the thoracic surgery & pulmonology category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable chest drainage catheter companies such as Getinge, Sterimed Group, Polymedicure, Advin Health Care, ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED, GPC Medical Ltd., Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., LivaNova PLC, Redax, Cook, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Rocket Medical plc, Medela AG, Mediplus, Cardinal Health, and several others, are currently operating in the chest drainage catheters market.

Chest Drainage Catheters Overview

Chest drainage catheters, also known as chest tubes, are essential medical devices used to manage conditions such as pneumothorax, pleural effusion, and hemothorax. These flexible tubes are inserted into the pleural space, the area between the lung and the chest wall, to remove air, blood, or fluid accumulation. Typically made of silicone or rubber, chest drainage catheters come in various sizes to accommodate different patient needs. The insertion process, often performed under local anesthesia, involves making a small incision in the chest wall and carefully guiding the catheter into the pleural space. Once in place, the catheter is connected to a drainage system, allowing the accumulated air or fluid to be safely removed, thereby restoring proper lung function and relieving symptoms.

Effective management of chest drainage catheters requires close monitoring and proper care to prevent complications. Healthcare professionals must regularly assess the drainage output and monitor for signs of infection or blockage. Additionally, maintaining a secure and airtight connection between the catheter and the drainage system is crucial to prevent air leaks and ensure optimal functioning. Patients with chest drainage catheters often require education on how to care for the site, including proper dressing changes and recognizing signs of complications. With proper management, chest drainage catheters play a vital role in improving respiratory function and facilitating recovery in patients with various thoracic conditions.





Chest Drainage Catheters Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the chest drainage catheters market due to several key factors such as an increase in cardiothoracic surgeries, high disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major industry players, and ongoing product development efforts. This region is expected to experience significant growth in the chest drainage catheters market from 2024 to 2030.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2022, approximately 20.1 million adults aged 20 and above in the US had Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) in 2020. Moreover, the CDC reported that in the US, a heart attack occurs every 40 seconds, with around 805,000 individuals experiencing a heart attack annually. Of these cases, 605,000 are first heart attacks, 200,000 occur in individuals who have previously had a heart attack, and approximately 1 in 5 heart attacks go unnoticed.

The American Cancer Society's 2023 estimates for lung cancer in the US indicate that approximately 238,340 new cases will be recorded in that year, with 117,550 cases in men and 120,790 cases in women.

Cardiothoracic surgeries, including those for lung cancer and CAD, will necessitate the use of chest drainage catheters. For example, according to The Society of Thoracic Surgeons in 2021, around 24,000 cardiac surgeries were performed per month in the United States from December 2018 to December 2019.

These cardiothoracic surgeries often require chest drainage catheters to remove blood from around the heart, preventing complications such as cardiac tamponade, which can adversely affect heart function and, in severe cases, lead to further surgery or death.

Chest Drainage Catheters Market Dynamics

The chest drainage catheter market dynamics are shaped by a confluence of factors ranging from technological advancements to healthcare infrastructure developments and shifting demographics. With an aging population and an increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, there's a growing demand for innovative solutions to manage chest drainage effectively. Moreover, the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the emphasis on quicker patient recovery times are driving the evolution of chest drainage catheters toward more efficient and patient-friendly designs.

Market competition plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and product development within the chest drainage catheters sector. Key players are continually investing in research and development to introduce novel catheter designs that offer enhanced functionality, such as improved drainage efficiency, reduced risk of complications, and increased patient comfort. Additionally, strategic collaborations and partnerships between medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and research institutions contribute to the expansion of the chest drainage catheters market by fostering the exchange of knowledge and resources.

Regulatory frameworks and reimbursement policies significantly influence the chest drainage catheters market dynamics. Stringent regulatory requirements governing the approval and commercialization of medical devices necessitate manufacturers to adhere to rigorous quality standards and demonstrate the safety and efficacy of their products. Furthermore, variations in reimbursement policies across different regions impact chest drainage catheters' market accessibility and affordability, thereby influencing product adoption rates and market growth trajectories. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, stakeholders must navigate these regulatory and reimbursement landscapes adeptly to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving chest drainage catheter market challenges.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Chest Drainage Catheters Market CAGR ~5% Key Chest Drainage Catheters Companies Getinge, Sterimed Group, Polymedicure, Advin Health Care, ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED, GPC Medical Ltd., Apothecaries Sundries Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., LivaNova PLC, Redax, Cook, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Rocket Medical plc, Medela AG, Mediplus, Cardinal Health, among others

Chest Drainage Catheters Market Assessment

Chest Drainage Catheters Market Segmentation Chest Drainage Catheters Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiac Surgery, General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine, Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology, Oncology & Pain Management, Infectious Diseases, and Others Chest Drainage Catheters Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ambulance Services, and Others Chest Drainage Catheters Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 Chest Drainage Catheters Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Chest Drainage Catheters Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

