Two-day training on EU-related topics for Ukrainian journalists in Lviv – register by 15 May

Internews Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, invites Ukrainian media workers to participate in a two-day training ‘EU: simple about complex. Lviv region’.

The training will take place on 20-21 May, in Lviv.

Registration is open until 20:00 on 15 May.

The training will focus on the history of the EU and its structure, the draft negotiation framework for Ukraine on its way to European integration, EU opportunities for Ukrainian media, cooperation between Lviv region and EU countries, and the prospects for the region’s development.

The organisers will cover travel, food and accommodation costs for participants from other Ukrainian cities.

The training will be held as part of the project ‘Media Support to the EU Delegation to Ukraine’, funded by the EU Delegation to Ukraine and implemented by NGO Internews Ukraine.

