Ukraine and Moldova: Council approves renewal of EU’s autonomous trade measures

The Council of the European Union today approved the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian and Moldovan exports to the EU for another year.

The EU’s autonomous trade measures for Ukraine will apply from 6 June 2024 until 5 June 2025 and concern the continued suspension of all outstanding customs duties and quotas under Title IV of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement (DCFTA). The Regulation will also include two safeguard mechanisms to protect the EU market.

The EU’s autonomous trade measures for Moldova will apply from 25 July 2024 to 24 July 2025. They take the form of a temporary suspension of all outstanding customs duties and quotas under Title V of the Association Agreement. They also reinforce the protection for sensitive agricultural products, by beefing up the safeguard mechanism already included in the current Regulation. 

“This renewal reaffirms the EU’s unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine, after two years of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression, and at the same time reinforces the protection of EU farmers as regards certain sensitive agricultural products,” says a press release by the Council of the EU.

On 31 January 2024, the European Commission proposed to extend the suspension of import duties and quotas on all imports from Ukraine and Moldova to the EU for another year. 

