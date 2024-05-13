Ukrainian YEA holds lectures on history and future of the EU at Uzhhorod National University

On 9 May, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Ukraine, in partnership with the student self-government of Uzhhorod National University (UzhNU), organised an event for students ‘EU4You: Discovering the History and Future of the EU’.

Dedicated to Europe Day, this event brought together more than 45 students from the Faculties of Mathematics, Medicine, Law, Geography and History of International Relations.

Ukrainian YEA Daryna Lynnyk, a student of the Faculty of History, who led the event, divided it into two parts: a lecture on the history, institutions and general provisions of the European Union, and a presentation on the opportunities the EU provides to Ukrainian youth. Daryna also shared her own experience of participating in Erasmus+ projects, gave advice on how to write a motivation letter, and explained why it is important to use these opportunities to promote Ukraine and its European integration path abroad.

Also during the event, guest speaker Marta Shelemba from the EU Information Centre at UzhNU told participants about her activities at the university and encouraged students to visit the Centre, where young people can receive advice on opportunities for personal development provided by the EU, and take part in quizzes, events and lectures.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.