EU condemns ‘intimidation, threats and physical assaults’ against protesters in Georgia

The European Union has called on the Georgian authorities to ensure the right of Georgians to protest, EU lead spokesperson for external affairs, Peter Stano, said at a press briefing today.

He said that the EU saw “brutal actions” overnight and “strongly condemns acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults against the protesters, against civil society activists, against politicians and against journalists and media workers.”

“We call on the authorities to investigate properly… and we expect that those responsible for it will be brought to justice,” he said.

He added that the EU and the member states are watching the situation “closely”. Answering the question on possible sanctions against Georgia, he said that the EU is “not there yet” and that it should be a common decision by EU Member States.

“Georgia, after all, is a candidate country – and we again, we hope, we expect and we call on authorities to go back to the European path and deliver on all the commitments they made voluntarily when they applied for the candidate status,” Stano said.

