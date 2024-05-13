FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Harmed by False Made in USA Claims by Cycra

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $180,000 in refunds to consumers who were harmed by false Made in USA claims by the motocross and ATV parts maker Cycra.

On its website, social media and in product packaging, , from 2019 until at least May 2022, deceptively claimed that its products were made in the United States, according to the FTC’s June 2023 complaint against the company.. The claims included a web banner that said, “Proudly designed, developed and manufactured in Lexington, North Carolina,” and product labels featuring the words “Made in USA” with an image of the American flag. Despite these claims, the FTC alleged Cycra regularly imported parts from Asia and Europe for its products, with some arriving in the U.S. already labeled “Made in USA”.

The FTC is sending payments to 889 consumers. Most consumers will get a check in the mail. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Eligible consumers who did not have an address on file will receive a PayPal payment, which should be redeemed within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Epiq Systems, at 855-787-8694 or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $324 million in refunds to consumers across the country.