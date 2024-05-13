Paragon Furniture, Inc. Announces Promotion of Janet Alford to Director of Operations Support

JANET ALFORD - DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS SUPPORT

Janet Alford has been promoted to Director of Operations Support at Paragon Furniture

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Furniture, Inc., a leader in innovative and sustainable furniture solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Janet Alford to the position of Director of Operations Support, effective immediately. In her new role, Janet will oversee strategic and operational support across all manufacturing and supply chain activities at Paragon Furniture.

Janet has been a pivotal part of Paragon Furniture, demonstrating unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in managing complex operations. Her expertise in lean manufacturing and process improvement has led to significant enhancements in operational efficiencies, reduced costs, and improved product quality throughout her tenure with the company.

As Director of Operations Support, Janet will report directly to the Vice President of Operations. Her responsibilities will include developing and implementing strategies for operational management, overseeing daily purchasing, scheduling, warehouse activities (shipping and receiving), and ensuring optimal productivity and quality standards are met. Janet will also lead efforts to foster a culture of efficiency and continuous improvement across all levels of operations.

"Janet's promotion is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the significant contributions she has made to our company," said Sean Grizzell, Vice President of Operations at Paragon Furniture, Inc. "Her innovative approach and leadership skills are invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our operational processes. We are confident that under Janet’s direction, Paragon will continue to thrive."

Janet’s career at Paragon Furniture has been marked by several successful initiatives that have positioned the company as a leader in the furniture manufacturing industry. Her background in operational management and her proficiency in ERP and other operational software have been instrumental in her achievements.

"I am honored to take on this new role and excited for the opportunity to contribute further to our company's success," said Janet Alford. "I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to deliver excellence in every aspect of our operations."

Janet holds a degree in Occupational Safety and Health and has 10 years of experience in manufacturing operations.

Paragon Furniture, Inc. designs and manufactures high-quality, sustainable furniture products for both home and commercial environments. Known for innovative designs and a commitment to eco-friendly practices, Paragon is dedicated to delivering superior products and services to its clients worldwide.