Arriba Advisors Welcomes Kelly Spica as Latest Addition to Strategic Firm
Veteran banking executive joins the team to enhance technology strategy and vendor management.
I am excited to join the Arriba Advisors team and leverage my extensive banking background to assist clients in navigating the evolving landscape of technology and vendor partnerships.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arriba Advisors, a leading strategic advisory firm with a history steeped in over 150 years of combined industry experience, is excited to announce that Kelly Spica has joined their team. Spica brings with her an impressive 35-year career in the banking sector, with extensive expertise in operations, digital transformation and project management.
— Kelly Spica
Starting her career as a part-time teller and rising to the ranks of chief operations officer, Spica advanced through a variety of roles that honed her abilities in both front-office customer engagement and back-office operations.
Notable accomplishments include leading mission-critical system conversions and operational transformations without external project management support and managing bank operations through an exciting growth period. This experience underscores her profound understanding of the challenges and unique dynamics within financial institutions.
Spica stated that her passion for banking is closely aligned with her professional interests, and joining Arriba Advisors is a natural progression of her enthusiasm for the industry.
“I am excited to join the Arriba Advisors team and leverage my extensive banking background to assist clients in navigating the evolving landscape of technology and vendor partnerships,” said Spica. “I look forward to helping our clients achieve their strategic objectives while optimizing operational efficiency and cost effectiveness.”
In addition to her professional expertise, Spica is deeply committed to the special needs community, driven by her personal experiences as a mother. She actively participates in fundraising and advocacy, focusing on enhancing resources and support for individuals with Smith-Kingsmore Syndrome, a rare, neurodevelopmental genetic disorder.
Tom Russell, co-founder of Arriba Advisors, expressed his enthusiasm about Spica joining the team.
“With her banking acumen and talent, we couldn’t be more pleased to add Kelly to the Arriba Advisors team,” said Russell. “Her comprehensive experience in banking and project management, combined with her strategic approach to technology and vendor relationships, will significantly enhance the value we provide to our clients.”
About Arriba Advisors
Arriba Advisors delivers business enablement and cost alignment to financial institutions. The team brings a fresh approach—built on more than 150 years of combined industry experience—to the technology evaluation and contract negotiation processes for banks and credit unions nationwide. Founded in 2016 with offices in Florida and Texas, the strategic advisory firm provides partner-level engagement to each client on a variety of projects, including technology assessments, vendor evaluations, contract and price negotiations, and much more. For more information, visit arribaadvisors.com, or follow the firm @arriba-advisors on LinkedIn.
