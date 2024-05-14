The Grant Portal Achieves Milestone of 17,000 Grants
The Grant Portal is the leading internet catalog of available grants for non-profits, small businesses and individualsPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grant Portal achieved a significant milestone today by cataloging more than 17,000+ grants offering in excess of $32 Billion in free money grants to non-profit organizations, small business, individuals and more.
The Grant Portal is the internet’s largest catalog of grant providers that are currently accepting grant applications. The Grant Portal offers more than 60 grant categories that include grants for nonprofits, for-profits, small business, enterprise, startups, schools, research teams, technology development, entrepreneurs, visionaries, people of color, underserved communities, veterans, men, women, youth and individuals from every sector in the USA.
The Grant Portal was created to help all organizations and individuals have easy access to free money grants. “Not only does The Grant Portal provide a comprehensive list of grants,” stated Gregg Troyanowski, president of The Grant Portal. “`it also provides an easy to use search tool to identify grant providers who have awarded grants to similar organizations.”
In addition to the massive number of available grants, The Grant Portal recently added the IRS 990-PF Directory, a comprehensive list of the most recently published data by the IRS of over 128,179 private foundations, 1,372,624 grant recipients, 5,421,774 awarded grants and $287.6 billion in awarded funds since 2020.
Free Weekly Grant Alerts
Subscribers of the Free Grant Alerts receive weekly email notifications of grants currently accepting applications based on their specific interest. The Grant Portal makes searching for grants easy and the site offers unlimited searches for grants of every category. Users have the ability to easily determine if there are available grants that meet their needs.
Paid subscriptions include direct access to the grant providers’ website, private foundations, grant providers, funding amounts, eligibility, grant summaries, locations, application submission processes, historical grant awards, important deadline dates and more. Subscriptions start as low as $12.99 per week.
About The Grant Portal
The Grant Portal is one of the largest online catalogs of available grants, grant providers and grant recipients. More than 8,300 users subscribe to receive daily grant alerts. The website lists more than 32,200 current and archived grants in its database along with the IRS 990-PF Directory. The Grant Portal www.thegrantportal.com launched in 2021 and is hosted and maintained by Promero, Inc. Promero, Inc is a software application service provider founded in 2001 located in Pompano Beach, Florida.
