UltiSat Provides Over 575 Starlink Kits for Morale, Welfare and Humanitarian Aid Customers

CHANTILLY, Va., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of unified communications solutions to government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets, announced that in 2023 through the first quarter of 2024 the company accepted orders for over 575 Starlink kits and subscriptions. Customers spanned a range of U.S. federal government and international humanitarian organizations. The Starlink kits and subscriptions included both fixed and mobile systems. Starlink provides high-speed satellite internet access for a range of missions including Humanitarian Aid Disaster Response (HADR) support for refugee relief camps and government personnel located in remote locations. UltiSat became authorized to sell to the U.S. government in 2023.



Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to operate the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.

“Providing mission critical communications to government and international-aid organizations requires a particular expertise,” said UltiSat president and CEO David Myers. “Compared to residential or commercial customers, there are different standards and strict rules regarding security and acquisitions, whether for U.S. federal agencies or international government organizations like the United Nations. To ensure proper customer support and regulatory compliance, a qualified government integrator should be certified by both the buying organization, as well as by the supplier of the services.”

As an organization focused on government, humanitarian, and critical infrastructure markets, UltiSat has made substantial investments in the global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. The company provides a range of bespoke and off-the-shelf communications solutions including satellite, wireless, terrestrial, and cloud-based services. UltiSat takes pride in a 25-year heritage of providing resilient communications for customers in disaster response, humanitarian relief, and national security.

