Sunshine Watersports Launches Family-Friendly Crab Island Florida Tours

Destin, May 13, 2024

Sunshine Watersports is thrilled to unveil its latest venture, Crab Island Florida Tours, a new sister company designed to enrich the water adventure scene on the Emerald Coast. Situated in the heart of Destin, Crab Island Florida Tours offers a family friendly 3.5-hour tour to Crab Island, complete with rafts, floats, water toys, and a complimentary dolphin cruise through Destin’s beautiful waters.

David Sherman, CEO of Sunshine Watersports is excited about this expansion. "We're thrilled to bring Crab Island Florida Tours into our water sports family. Our goal has always been to create unforgettable experiences, and with this new venture, we're continuing that tradition by showcasing the charm of Crab Island in Destin."

David highlighted the family-friendly approach to the new tours. "At Crab Island Florida Tours, we're all about creating fun on the water for families, just like we do at Sunshine Watersports. Our focus is making sure guests of all ages have a great time out at Crab Island."

Crab Island Florida Tours represents a notable expansion of the water adventure services provided by Sunshine Watersports. By focusing on family-friendly excursions in Destin and dedication to customer happiness, the new sister company stands ready to offer unforgettable experiences to everyone eager to explore Crab Island in Destin, Florida.

Those looking to secure a Crab Island Tour, are also encouraged to stop by 500 Harbor Blvd #102, Destin, FL 32541 to book directly, or online via the Crab Island Florida Tours website. The company also maintains an informative Facebook Page. This platform enables both prospective and returning customers to stay connected and access special promotions.

David Sherman