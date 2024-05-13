Coaction Announces New Independent Board Director

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coaction Specialty Insurance Group (Coaction) is pleased to announce Christopher Cavallaro will be appointed to the company’s Board of Directors effective in May of 2024.



“I am pleased to welcome Chris to our Board,” said Jonathan Ritz, CEO at Coaction. “Chris has a proven entrepreneurial track record, significant industry experience, and a strong distribution acumen that will only further enhance our positioning in the marketplace. His deep expertise in professional lines will be invaluable as we continue to build our capabilities and our commitment to being an important player in the space. Chris’ experience and objectivity will help further guide us as we provide customers with real-world products and solutions the market needs now.”

“I’ve always said that nothing beats experience,” said Cavallaro. “I’m looking forward to applying my practical expertise to help build the Coaction portfolio in a way that is meaningful and productive for the company, the employees, and its customers.”

Cavallaro joins the Coaction board having built a distinguished career in the professional lines space, including founding ARC Excess & Surplus in 1986. He is a member of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS) and has been recognized with the PLUS Award, the PLUS Founder Award, and the Insurance Statesman of the Year Award. He is a frequent industry speaker, having delivered many insightful presentations at RIMS, PLUS, and other prominent insurance organization meetings or conferences.

About Coaction Specialty Insurance Group

Coaction Specialty Insurance Group (Coaction) is a privately-owned, specialty P&C insurance company. Today, Coaction is a full specialty underwriter with $1.2 billion in annual premium across seven (7) major product verticals: Property, Primary Casualty, Excess Casualty, Entertainment, Professional Lines, Binding Authority, and Marine, Energy, & Transportation.

Through these verticals, Coaction provides a range of coverages to U.S. customers via both open brokerage and delegated underwriting authority platforms. Coaction’s authentic, collaborative, and results-oriented culture is reflected in the focused approach the company takes to fulfilling the needs of each individual customer by combining product, analytics, and underwriting capabilities with strong industry knowledge and partnerships to develop real-world solutions. Through data-driven insights and collaboration with partners, the company coacts with customers and partners to rationally manage risk so businesses and communities can build a more ambitious, confident, and sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.coactionspecialty.com/.