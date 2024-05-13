Completed Merger Leads to High Value Business in International Military & Defense Products with LOI: Stock Symbol: BLIS
Our commitment to innovation and excellence in military products is underscored by our upcoming field demonstrations in Saudi Arabia, scheduled during a visit in July 2024.”LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Completed Merger Leads to Very High-Value Business in International Military and Defense Products with LOI Already Signed on $370 Million Order for Saudia Arabia: NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTC: BLIS)
For more information on $BLIS visit: www.NAPCDefense.com
NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTC: BLIS) is a military products sales and production company, fully licensed in the United States, with exclusive rights to produce and sell Corner Shot USA Systems, in addition to brokering other defense products throughout the world all with US State Department approval. Additional smaller military platforms and related products are in development.
On May 13h BLIS, NAPC Defense, Inc. (formerly known as Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.), announced that it had completed the change of name with the State of Nevada and registration with the State of Florida, as well as a new website at www.NAPCDefense.com. BLIS is also finalizing its application with FINRA to effect all additional merger terms announced in its March 27, 2024 press release. BLIS owns defense and construction contracting firm Native American Price Constructors, LLC.
More importantly, BLIS updated its intended large purchase order from a Saudi Arabian company. Field demonstrations for the BLIS The Corner Shot Systems will occur in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia before government, military, and other officials during a visit set for the first two weeks of July 2024.
While BLIS maintains a government contracting business, its business includes The Corner Shot Systems, which is licensed for the United States and the Middle East, as well as brokering of military product sales through allied countries, as approved by the U.S. State Department.
The Saudi Arabia meetings will be for assessment and introduction of the continued contract goal of providing the BLIS Corner Shot technology to Saudi Arabia, under a U.S.-approved and licensed export of the tactical technology. BLIS is a joint venture partner in Saudi Arabia, in the joint venture of NAPC-KSA which is co-owned by BLIS, Kingswood Holding LLC., and AL-SAQR AL–HARR Limited Company. BLIS already has a signed and stamped LOI from a leading Saudi Arabian provider of supply and manufacturing to the Ministry of Defense (MOD).
BLIS management is also in discussion with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide additional services in the country, pending expected U.S. State Department approval. BLIS management expects significant discussions to expand during the official visit to this arena.
In expanding its military products business, BLIS is also developing specialized items for domestic government and international sales. BLIS expects to release more information on these product lines in the short term as prototypes are being completed for testing.
BLIS will also be participating in a number of law enforcement conventions to display The Corner Shot and other product lines. Such conventions and shows include Florida Police Chiefs Assoc. 72nd Annual Summer Training Conference & Exposition in Pointe Vedra Beach, FL – June 7th – 12th 2024 (Booth #139) and 38th Annual NJ Police Security Expo. in Atlantic City, NJ – June 24th – 26th (Booth #1037).
BLIS is now active in brokering military hardware already produced and in inventory at various locations worldwide. BLIS is currently brokering a number of military items that are of interest to Allied and NATO forces for Ukraine and the Middle East, which also require U.S. State Department approval. Any successful transaction would add significantly to BLIS revenues and profits. The inventory of these items, if sold at currently offered fair value, totals over (U.S.) $2.5 billion.
On March 27th BLIS announced it successfully concluded its due diligence and signed a Definitive Agreement for merger and acquisition with Native American Pride Constructors, LLC (“NAPC”) of Largo, FL.
NAPC, established in 2015, is a stable, profitable entity focused primarily on government contracts with existing licenses that allow it to bid and win contracts in the Defense, Munitions, and Construction industries. With this merger, BLIS is projected to deliver over $5,000,000 in backlog revenue for the calendar year 2024, which does not include sales of Corner Shot Systems or brokering of defense items for use by Allied and NATO forces in Ukraine and the Middle East.
The projections for Corner Shot USA are impressive and strong interest from domestic agencies was generated from its presence at the 2024 Shot Shell Show, held this past January in Las Vegas. NAPC plans to have space at four more shows in 2024 primarily focused on domestic police departments and SWAT teams.
Additionally, BLIS also received a signed and stamped LOI from a leading Saudi Arabian provider of supply and manufacturing to the Ministry of Defense (MOD) as well as the procurement division GAMI (General Authority Military Industries – Government Entity).
The LOI discusses the initial intent to purchase 37,000 units; a 4,000-unit tranche followed by subsequent deliveries of 3,000 units per month until that quantity is fulfilled. The cost of this order would produce $370,000,000 in sales with a net profit margin of at least 20% to BLIS. The LOI provides intent to purchase an additional 63,000 units after delivery of the first 37,000 units, over a period of the next ten years.
BLIS believes it will finalize firm purchase orders and collect a 50% deposit on the first order by the end of June and go into production in July of 2024. In addition, BLIS management is in discussion with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide additional product services in the country, pending expected U.S. State Department approval.
Another BLIS area of expertise is brokering of military hardware already produced and in inventory at various locations worldwide, BLIS is brokering more than eleven different military hardware items that are of interest to Allied and NATO forces in the Ukraine and the Middle East, which also require U.S. State Department approval.
