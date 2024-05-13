Highlights

First investigation of Mytilus galloprovincialis from the CO 2 vents of Castello Aragonese

vents of Castello Aragonese Strong corrosion of valves in organisms living at lower pH

Content of amino acids, nucleotides, lipids and organic osmolytes reduced at lower pH

No significant effects on most biochemical parameters in relation to pH variation

Energy expenditure underpinning survival under acidified conditions

Abstract

We investigated the health conditions of the Mediterranean mussel Mytilus galloprovincialis recruited in the CO 2 vents system of Castello Aragonese at Ischia Island (Mediterranean Sea). Individuals of M. galloprovincialis were sampled in three sites along the pH gradient (8.10, 7.7 and up to <7.4). Untargeted metabolomics and biochemical endpoints related to energetic metabolism, oxidative stress/damage, neurotoxicity and immune defense were analyzed. Corrosion of the valves occurred at low pH. A separation of the metabolome was observed along the pH gradient. Metabolites belonging to amino acids, nucleosides, lipids and organic osmolytes were significantly reduced in the organisms from the most acidified sites. The content of reactive oxygen species and the activity of glutathione peroxidase were reduced in organisms from the acidified sites compared to ambient pH, and no oxidative damage was induced. Overall results suggested the presence of an energy cost underpinning long-term survival in acidified conditions for this species.

Signorini S. G., Munari M., Federico L., Farè F., Fontana M., Caruso D., Freitas R., Paciello S., D’Aniello I., Gambi M. C. & Della Torre C., 2024. Living under natural conditions of ocean acidification entails energy expenditure and oxidative stress in a mussel species. Marine Pollution Bulletin 203: 116470. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2024.116470. Article (subscription required).

