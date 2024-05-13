Minnesota Finalists Chosen for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (5/13/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is pleased to announce that six Minnesota teachers have been selected as 2024 finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Minnesota finalists are:

Mathematics

Kristin Cayo, Eden Prairie Schools Forest Hills Elementary School

Sarah Donovan, Anoka-Hennepin Schools Hamilton Elementary School

Mark Nechanicky, Albert Lea Area Schools Lakeview Elementary School

Science

Krista Wyvell-Fink, Anoka-Hennepin Schools Rum River Elementary School

Kelly Gibson, Saint Paul Public Schools Battle Creek Elementary School

Deanne Trottier, Pequot Lakes Schools Eagle View Elementary School

“I am honored to announce the Minnesota finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science,” said MDE Commissioner Willie Jett. “These teachers demonstrate expertise and dedication, and they are models of the work being done by teachers to engage students in learning about STEM topics.”

PAEMST is the nation’s highest honor for U.S. K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teachers. The award is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The finalists represent the most outstanding teachers Minnesota has to offer, and they serve as both a model and an inspiration to fellow teachers. 2024 Minnesota finalists will be recognized informally during STEM day at the Minnesota State Fair, and formally during the Minnesota Council of Teachers of Mathematics conference and the Minnesota Science Teachers Association conference.

Teachers who are selected as PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a Presidential certificate and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence STEM teaching in Minnesota and nationwide.

For more information about PAEMST, visit https://paemst.nsf.gov.

###