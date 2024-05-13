Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern in Place on Route 138 East in North Kingstown

Effective last night, Sunday, May 12, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) changed the traffic pattern at the work zone on Route 138 where it passes underneath the Tower Hill Road (Route 1) Bridge in North Kingstown.

The travel lanes on Route 138 East are now shifting to the left, creating new work zones in the shoulders. RIDOT plans to shift the lanes on Route 138 West on Friday night, May 17. During this phase, the Department will maintain one lane in each direction under the bridge and access will be maintained to all on- and off-ramps. It will be in place for approximately three months.

RIDOT's $35.8 million project will replace this 55-year-old structurally deficient bridge. RIDOT will use accelerated bridge construction methods to build the new bridge, assembling new bridge decks in the vicinity of the old bridge. At a future date, RIDOT will move them into position using self-propelled module transport units. RIDOT has used this method successfully a number of times to rapidly replace bridges with as little disruption to motorists as possible.

The project also includes resurfacing 6.5 miles of Route 1 from the Route 4 split in North Kingstown to the Oliver Stedman Government Center in South Kingstown. Milling and paving work on the first section, from Shermantown Road in North Kingstown to the Government Center, will begin on or about May 19. The work will continue through the summer, but all operations will be done during late evening and overnight hours to avoid disrupting summer beach traffic.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Tower Hill Road Improvements project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.