CRN Recognizes Susanna Woods of Evolving Solutions on the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider List

Evolving Solutions announced its Chief Growth Officer Susanna Woods was named a CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider.HAMEL, MN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolving Solutions, a technology solutions provider that helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure, announced its Chief Growth Officer Susanna Woods was named a 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider – an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list, a brand of The Channel Company.
The annual Power 100 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country’s most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to leveraging their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.
During her tenure at Evolving Solutions, Woods has built a growth-focused Partner Success program. The program ensures alignment between our business and our Channel Partner's strategic initiatives. It empowers greater learning by the sales and technical teams while building a sales and marketing structure that supports providing best-in-class solutions and driving better value for clients.
“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”
“The entire Evolving Solutions team is proud to see Susanna Woods honored for her outstanding leadership and contributions to the channel,” said Bo Gebbie, president, Evolving Solutions. “It is an immense honor and well-deserved achievement. Susanna’s dedication and drive to ensure success for our partners helps this organization deliver better outcomes for our clients.”
The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
Evolving Solutions
Evolving Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world. Learn more at www.evolvingsol.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
