New Look, New Recipe, Same Great Taste: Whoa Dough to Showcase Updates at The Sweets & Snacks Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough, renowned for its innovative gluten-free, plant-based cookie dough snack bars, will showcase their latest brand updates and innovations at The Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 14th to 16th at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #20018 to check out Whoa Dough's updated packaging for its entire cookie dough snack bar line and sample the brand’s enhanced recipes.
The Whoa Dough Cookie Dough snack bars have been revamped with new packaging with clear product images and a prominent label that reads "Cookie Dough Snack Bar" for easy identification. The packaging is designed to capture consumers' attention and encourage deeper engagement with the product. In addition, each wrapper now includes a delightful #Whoament or fascinating fact on the back, providing an element of enjoyment for consumers.
Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough, is excited about these enhancements and the debut of the brand's "Whoaments" campaign.
"Following our participation in Mondelez International's CoLab program, we identified a gap in consumer awareness regarding the contents of a Whoa Dough bar package and the essence of 'Whoa Dough' itself," explained Goldstein. "We seized the opportunity to inject some fun into our packaging with shareable 'Whoaments' that encourage consumer interaction on social media. Whether you're enjoying a snack at a game, winding down after dinner, or grabbing one during your morning commute, we invite you to share these moments with us."
Additionally, Whoa Dough enhanced its snack bar recipes to make the products softer and closer to the experience of eating homemade raw cookie dough, said Goldstein.
“While we are a better-for-you, cookie dough snack bar, that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice on taste and texture. We’re confident that Whoa Dough has perfected this recipe and will pleasantly surprise even our most loyal Snack Happy customers,” he said. “We’ve been seeing a trend toward healthier indulgent snacks, so we feel this new formula for our bars will definitely satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth."
According to Mondelez International’s 2023 “State of Snacking” report, there are several trends taking hold in the snack world, including the following:
An increasing need for consumers to seek different kinds of snacks to meet various needs in their lives;
An increasing effort to consume more plant-based snacks; and
Many consumers preferring smaller portions of indulgent snacks over large portions of low fat/sugar alternatives.
You can read more about the state of snacking here.
Sweets & Snacks Expo attendees will also get to sample Whoa Dough's refrigerated ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Sugar Cookie Dough. Crafted to be gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher certified, Whoa Dough's cookie dough offers a delicious and allergen-friendly option for consumers. Whether eaten raw or baked into nine delightful cookies, this versatile treat is sure to make you go…Whoa!
For more information about Whoa Dough and the complete product line, visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, it is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
Todd Goldstein
About Whoa Dough
Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, it is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
